US government to provide $1.2 billion for development of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

The US Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority will provide up to $1.2 billion to AstraZeneca to accelerate work on an adenoviral vector vaccine for COVID-19 that the UK drug firm licensed from the University of Oxford. The UK government is providing about $80 million to the effort. AstraZeneca says it has finalized agreements for at least 400 million doses of the vaccine, AZD1222, and has secured production capacity for 1 billion doses. Deliveries could begin in September under a fair allocation program the firm is developing.
