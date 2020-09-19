Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
 

Vaccines

Covid-19

Valneva wins UK contract for inactivated coronavirus vaccine

It’s the first major deal for an inactivated virus vaccine outside China

by Ryan Cross
September 19, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

 

An image of a scientist in Valneva's lab.
Credit: Valneva
A scientist in Valneva's lab

The UK government has placed an order for 60 million doses of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine from Valneva for about $555 million. The deal includes an additional investment that CEO Thomas Lingelbach says will help double the footprint of Valneva’s manufacturing site in Livingston, Scotland, and allow it to produce 100 million to 150 million doses annually.

Valneva hasn’t released any data about its vaccine candidate, which is still being tested in animals. Clinical studies won’t begin until December. If those trials are successful, Valneva will fulfill the UK’s order in the second half of 2021.

Support nonprofit science journalism
C&EN has made this story and all of its coverage of the coronavirus epidemic freely available during the outbreak to keep the public informed. To support us:
Donate Join Subscribe

Even though Valneva is running later than other firms in the COVID-19 vaccine race, it stands out for specializing in inactivated virus vaccines—a traditional technology that is otherwise conspicuously absent from the vaccine portfolios of US and European countries. The Chinese firms Sinovac and Sinopharm are already testing inactivated virus vaccines for COVID-19 in Phase III clinical trials.

Valneva makes its vaccine by growing the coronavirus in a biosafety level 3 (BSL-3) facility. It inactivates the virus with β-propiolactone, thus preventing its replication. Creating BSL-3 labs and manufacturing facilities is a time-consuming process. “It took 2 months before we could work with the virus in our labs,” Lingelbach says.

In contrast, many of the COVID-19 vaccine front-runners—including AstraZeneca, Moderna, and Pfizer—are developing gene-based vaccines that use RNA or adenoviral vectors to deliver a key coronavirus gene, rather than the virus itself, to our immune systems. These vaccines are rapidly designed and readily manufactured without the need for BSL-3 facilities.

Gene-based vaccines are still largely experimental, however. There are no approved RNA-based vaccines, and viral vector vaccines have only recently been approved for Ebola. Vaccines for hepatitis A, influenza, and polio are all made with inactivated viruses, and so is Valneva’s Japanese encephalitis vaccine.

The deal with Valneva gives the UK government an option to buy up to 130 million more doses of the vaccine through 2025. That could earn the firm more than $1 billion.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Moderna catches up in RSV race
Sanofi ditches mRNA vaccine for COVID-19
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
GSK and CureVac sign mRNA vaccine and therapy deal
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE