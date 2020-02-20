Chemistry in Pictures: BODIPY on fire

Look closely, are those flames? Graduate student Andrea Cabrera-Espinoza dropped BODIPY derivatives dissolved in chloroform into quartz cuvettes containing methanol. The compounds are less soluble in methanol than in chloroform. That solubility difference helped slow their diffusion, allowing Cabrera-Espinoza to capture the movement under UV light, creating the illusion of colored flames.
Submitted by Andrea Cabrera-Espinoza, Ortiz lab, Universidad del Valle, Colombia
