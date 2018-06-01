Chemistry in Pictures: Call of Cthulhu

At his day job, Chemistry In Pictures reader Charles M works in a lab that makes ultrasound gels for materials science and failure analysis experiments. But he also applies his scientific skills around his house. He bought a supply of the fluorescent dye fluorescein and used it to detect a leak in his truck’s coolant lines. Afterwards, he suspended the leftovers in silicone resin to make this custom figurine for a tabletop role-playing game. “Call of Cthulhu is a role-playing game like Dungeons & Dragons, but with a horror theme based on the cosmic fiction of H.P. Lovecraft,” Charles explains. “Science plays a huge part in the game, which takes place in the Prohibition era 1920s, where science and technology were growing so fast it genuinely scared people. I often use things like chemical history to improve the gameplay setting.”
Submitted by Charles M
