Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Quantum cool

by Craig Bettenhausen
May 21, 2024
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

 

A complicated set of copper-colored plates, valves, and pipes.
Credit: Bluefors

Quantum computers are an exciting frontier for the scientists developing the systems, which use quantum particles to perform complex and multidimensional calculations, and for the researchers figuring out how to make good use of them. It takes extreme cold to hold quantum systems still enough for that kind of manipulation and measurement. This apparatus is one way to get there. Building on layers of more conventional cooling, it uses the entropy gain of mixing two isotopes of helium to bring the temperature of the central computing elements down to a few thousands of a degree above absolute zero. This setup was recently put into service at a quantum computing test facility in Delft, the Netherlands, owned by the cryogenics company Bluefors.

Credit: Bluefors

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest.

See more Chemistry in Pictures.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Literal tons of helium
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Holey hohlraum, Batman!
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Linde, Bluefors team up on cooling quantum computers

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE