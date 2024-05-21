Chemistry in Pictures: Quantum cool

Quantum computers are an exciting frontier for the scientists developing the systems, which use quantum particles to perform complex and multidimensional calculations, and for the researchers figuring out how to make good use of them. It takes extreme cold to hold quantum systems still enough for that kind of manipulation and measurement. This apparatus is one way to get there. Building on layers of more conventional cooling, it uses the entropy gain of mixing two isotopes of helium to bring the temperature of the central computing elements down to a few thousands of a degree above absolute zero. This setup was recently put into service at a quantum computing test facility in Delft, the Netherlands, owned by the cryogenics company Bluefors.
Credit: Bluefors
