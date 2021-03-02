Chemistry in Pictures: Solid + solid = liquid?

Can a mix of solids form a liquid? In a “deep eutectic system” (DES), yes. In these cases—which includes some mixtures of sugars, amino acids, and organic acids—compounds that are typically solid at room temperature lower each other’s melting points when combined in some ratios. As a result, they melt. Starting at the left, this picture shows two natural compounds, menthol and lauric acid. Combined in a certain molar fraction as they were heated and stirred, the compounds formed the eutectic liquid in the flask on the right. After the liquid is formed, it remains stable at room temperature. This is also what happens with honey, a naturally occurring DES that is a viscous liquid resulting from the mixture of various sugars. Project Des.Solve, funded by the European Research Council, aims to extend knowledge of these systems, focusing on their characterization and boosting application to fields including extraction, biocatalysis, green chemistry, and biomedical science.
Submitted by Liane Meneses and Luísa Pereira/Project Des.Solve
Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter