Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

Scientists make superionic ice

Laser experiments confirm predictions

by Sam Lemonick
May 16, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

 

Photograph of laser beams focused on water sample
Credit: Millot, Coppari, Kowaluk (LLNL)
Laser beams focused on a water sample (center) let scientists make detailed measurements of superionic ice for the first time.

For the first time, scientists have obtained detailed experimental data about the structure of an exotic form of water called superionic ice, a feat some thought impossible (Nature 2019, DOI: 10.1038/s41586-019-1114-6).

Water ice has 18 possible crystalline arrangements, depending on temperature and pressure. Theoretical work predicted a particularly strange superionic structure would form at very high temperatures and pressures. In superionic ice, the oxygen atoms are closely packed and locked in place, while protons can move through the lattice, similar to atoms and electrons in a metal. Decades after it was first predicted, scientists have finally observed it in the lab.

“You always want to see validation by experiment, and in the case of ice systems, it is very difficult to do so,” says Princeton University’s Roberto Car, a theoretician who has studied superionic ice. In fact, many thought it would be impossible to experimentally create the necessary conditions for superionic ice.

To pull off the tricky experiment, Marius Millot, Federica Coppari, and their colleagues at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory fired 6 laser beams at a thin layer of water in a 15-ns sequence, generating shockwaves that reverberated between diamond plates holding the samples. At temperatures near 2,000 K and 3,000 K and pressures between 160 and 420 GPa, X-ray diffraction (XRD) indicated formation of face-centered cubic crystals of superionic ice, which the researchers are calling ice XVIII.

The researchers say the extreme experimental conditions are the same ones found deep inside icy planets like Neptune and Uranus, raising the possibility that superionic ice may exist in nature.

Car is impressed with the experimental control that let the team not only reach those temperatures and pressures but also make XRD measurements. He says this setup could be used to study mixtures predicted to have superionic phases. Millot says they plan to study the water-ammonia system and to explore water ice under other pressures and temperatures.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
This semiconductor breaks the rules of physics under pressure
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
There is water on the moon
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New experiments produce another claim to metallic hydrogen
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE