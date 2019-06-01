Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Astrochemistry

Ammonia points to volcanism on Pluto

Chemical is short-lived on planetary surfaces

by Sam Lemonick
June 1, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 22
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

 

Photograph of surface of Pluto showing a trench that's brighter red than the rest of the terrain.
Credit: Sci. Adv.
Evidence of water ice and ammonia in brightly colored trench on Pluto (center left) suggests an ice-volcano eruption.

Since New Horizon’s 2015 flyby of Pluto, scientists have been studying the craft’s high-resolution photographs of the dwarf planet. A group of researchers led by Dale P. Cruikshank of NASA Ames Research Center and Cristina M. Dalle Ore, a member of the center as well as the SETI Institute, noticed one trench that was brighter in color than the surface around it. Closer examination showed that nearby craters and troughs had a smoother appearance than the surrounding area. IR spectra from the same spacecraft indicated these regions had higher concentrations of water ice and ammonia than the surrounding area. The researchers say that, all together, the evidence suggests that a cryovolcano, or ice volcano, had erupted inside the trench (Sci. Adv. 2019, DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.aav5731). The presence of ammonia in the trench led the researchers to conclude that eruption happened within the last billion years; otherwise, ultraviolet radiation and ionic bombardment would have destroyed the compound. Dalle Ore says the discovery supports previous suggestions that Pluto has active volcanism and an internal ocean, from which this eruption would have originated.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Additional evidence supports suspected cryovolcanism on Ceres
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Glassy Deposits Detected On Mars
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ancient Mars Had Enough Water For A Giant Ocean

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE