Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Astrochemistry

Mysterious galactic radiation pinned on nanodiamonds

Spinning hydrogen-coated clusters of carbon atoms may be source of anomalous microwave emission spotted around our galaxy

by Sam Lemonick
June 14, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 25
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

 

A map of microwave emissions from the universe.
Credit: NASA/WMAP Science Team
A map of microwave radiation from across the universe.

When electrons and protons formed the first hydrogen atoms some 379,000 years after the Big Bang, they freed up photons to travel the universe. We still see them today as microwave emissions. Astronomers mapping this cosmic microwave background in the 1990s to better understand the universe’s genesis noticed other signals coming from our own galaxy that they couldn’t explain. This anomalous microwave emission (AME) has long been ascribed to polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs). A new study suggests the real source may be nanoscopic diamonds (Nature 2018, DOI: 10.1038/s41550-018-0495-z).

Jane Greaves of Cardiff University was studying dust disks around stars when she spotted AME signals. The three stars the signals were coming from were the only ones in her sample where astronomers had observed signatures of hydrogenated nanodiamonds. These tetrahedral diamonds contain just a few hundred carbon atoms and are about a nanometer or less wide. Their origin isn’t known for certain, but Greaves says they likely form in high-pressure events like collisions or supernovae. Atomic hydrogen—abundant in interstellar space—forms a layer on their surface and collisions with other particles can give them a dipole moment. That, along with their propensity to spin, means they could emit microwave radiation.

Clive Dickinson of the University of Manchester says the results would be stronger if they were based on more observations. So astronomers need to collect more high-resolution observations to determine if diamonds produce AME elsewhere.

Greaves says one of her students is examining published spectra of nanodiamonds to see if the researchers can nail down which species occur around different stars. Whether they are the same or different will help astronomers to determine whether nanodiamonds—including the ones found in meteorites in our own solar system—are produced locally or come from common sources.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE