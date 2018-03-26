Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Astrochemistry

Nature of exoplanets is the focus of European Space Agency’s next space mission

by Andrea Widener
March 26, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

 

Credit: European Space Agency
The ARIEL satellite will observe distant exoplanets.

The European Space Agency will explore exoplanets—planets orbiting stars outside our solar system­—as its next mission. The agency selected the Atmospheric Remote-sensing Infrared Exoplanet Large-survey (ARIEL) from among three competing proposals, the agency announced on March 20. ARIEL will look at the chemical fingerprint of the atmospheres of the exoplanets it surveys—including concentrations of water vapor, carbon dioxide, methane, and exotic metal compounds­—and compare that to the composition of that planet’s nearest star. This information will help scientists understand what exoplanets are made of and how they form, as well as the range of exoplanet diversity. “ARIEL is a logical next step in exoplanet science, allowing us to progress on key science questions regarding their formation and evolution, while also helping us to understand Earth’s place in the universe,” says Günther Hasinger, the European Space Agency’s director of science. ARIEL is expected to look at hundreds of planets orbiting different types of stars. The satellite-based telescope will launch in 2028.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE