Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Astrochemistry

Reactions: Some history on models of the atomic nucleus

March 4, 2024 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 102, Issue 7
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

 

Letters to the editor

Some history on models of the atomic nucleus

The cover of the Jan. 29, 2024, issue of C&EN. It shows a thin block with blue and yellow squiggles radiating out from a bright white light and clusters of balls passing through.
Credit: C&EN

I read with great interest the article by Katherine Bourzac “Divining the Mysteries of the Atomic Nucleus” in the Jan. 29, 2024, issue of C&EN (page 30).

Curious readers might like to know that an excellent semitechnical review of nucleosynthesis in the universe was published by Jennifer A. Johnson in Science on Feb. 1, 2019 (DOI: 10.1126/science​.aau9540). It is called “Populating the Periodic Table: Nucleosynthesis of the Elements” and in figure 1 has a periodic table showing how elements are made in the universe. The periodic table in the C&EN article is almost identical.

As a bit of history, on page 32, Bourzac says, “In the 20th century, physicists and chemists settled on a basic picture of the atom. At the dawn of the 1900s, the electron had been discovered. Since scientists knew atoms were electrically neutral, they pictured atoms as blobs with electrons and positively charged particles all mixed up and packed together”—what we call the plum-pudding model. “Ernest Rutherford and his collaborators proved this wrong,” Bourzac says. I once asked Peter Debye if they took the plum-pudding model seriously. He said no, they really had no idea what was going on.

Why was the plum-pudding model proposed? It was known that in classical electrodynamics, an accelerating charged particle gives off radiation, as given by the Larmor formula. Since an electron circling a nucleus is accelerating, it should give off radiation and spiral into the nucleus. After Rutherford discovered the planetary model of the atom, Niels Bohr explained this violation of the Larmor formula by postulating that the electron could be in only certain energy levels and could jump between these levels, at which time radiation is given off. There is a lowest energy level called the ground state. The spectral lines of hydrogen show this very nicely.

Thanks again for this and all the other wonderful articles you publish.

Harvey F. Carroll
Lake Forest Park, Washington

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Divining the mysteries of the atomic nucleus
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Scientists find evidence of extremely heavy elements in ancient stars
Cold fusion
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE