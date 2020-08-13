Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Astrochemistry

Ultraviolet glow reveals Mars weather patterns

Spectroscopic observations uncover some surprising behavior in the Martian atmosphere

by Sam Lemonick
August 13, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 31
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

 

Credit: NASA/MAVEN/Goddard Space Flight Center/CU/LASP

NASA’s Mars Atmosphere and Volatile Evolution (MAVEN) orbiter has mapped seasonal wind patterns at the red planet’s equator and poles using the ultraviolet nightglow produced by atmospheric reactions (J. Geophys. Res.: Space Phys. 2020, DOI: 10.1029/2019JA027318). Solar radiation splits CO2 and N2 molecules in Mars’s atmosphere. When N and O atoms combine in the cooler, denser night air to make NO, they release a UV photon. The atmospheric waves and tidal action MAVEN observed mostly match scientists’ existing models of Mars’s atmosphere and its seasonal variations. But the satellite did find stronger NO signals at the equator than expected, and a surprising spiral wave at the south pole (shown).

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
There is water on the moon
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Solid CO2 spotted on a comet
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Curiosity Confirms Organics On Mars

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE