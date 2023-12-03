Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Chemical Bonding

Chemists create smaller all-carbon rings

Cyclo[10]carbon’s and cyclo[14]carbon’s bonds differ from those of larger all-carbon rings

by Bethany Halford
December 3, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 40
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

 

The structures of cyclo[10]carbon and cyclo[14]carbon along with AFM images that show rings with bonds of similar character.
Credit: Adapted fromNature
AFM shows that C10 has a cumulenic structure, and C14 is in between cumulenic and polyynic, as indicated by double bonds of different colors. 

Two new carbon allotropes have been zapped into being and imaged using atomic force microscopy (AFM). Researchers at Tongji University led by Wei Xu used on-surface synthesis to make rings composed of 10 and 14 carbon atoms, known as cyclo[10]carbon (C10) and cyclo[14]carbon (C14) . Although C10 and C14 have been studied in the gas phase, this is the first time that chemists have managed to make and characterize them on a surface, an accomplishment that gives deeper insight into their bonding.

To make C10 and C14, Xu’s team started with fully chlorinated naphthalene (C10 Cl8) and anthracene (C14 Cl10) and used an AFM tip to gradually pluck off chlorines. Removing the chlorines prompted the precursor molecules to undergo ring-opening reactions, which ultimately produced the 10- and 14-carbon rings (Nature 2023, DOI: 10.1038/s41586-023-06741-x).

The synthesis differs from that of cyclo[16]carbon( C16) and cyclo[18]carbon( C18) , which used more complex precursors. The University of Oxford’s Harry L. Anderson, who co-led the syntheses of those larger rings, says in an email that starting with readily available polycyclic aromatic chlorocarbons “will open up the field by making cyclocarbons easier to synthesize.”

AFM imaging reveals that C10’s and C14’s bonding characters are distinct from their larger all-carbon siblings, C16 and C18. Bonds in the larger rings are polyynic, meaning that they alternate between single and triple bonds. C10’s bonds are cumulenic—essentially consecutive double bonds. C14 also has only double bonds, but those bonds are not all the same, which indicates that the molecule is somewhere in between cumulenic and polyynic.

IBM Research-Zurich’s Leo Gross, who collaborated with Anderson on the syntheses of C16 and C18, says it’s great to see that C10 has the cumulenic structure predicted by theory and that C14 is a transition structure between cumulenic and polyynic. “For us experimentalists it is nice that we see cyclocarbons in all these different forms,” he says in an email.

CORRECTION:

This story was updated on Jan. 2, 2024, to correct the formula for chlorinated naphthalene. It is C10Cl8, not C10Cl8.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
16-carbon ring is doubly antiaromatic
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Double aromaticity found in stable molecule
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Rigid tip improves atomic force microscopy imaging
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE