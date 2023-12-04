Quote of the Week

December 4, 2023 Cover
Volume 101, Issue 40
This year saw more readjustments from the pandemic
Nearly a decade after Agilent stopped making the instruments, researchers work to keep old systems running
Long before naloxone was an OTC drug, this retired paramedic used it in the field
A new homologation method can lengthen carbon chains by multiple atoms at a time
Decision follows article in C&EN describing unethical practices by scientific journal he runs
Cyclo[10]carbon’s and cyclo[14]carbon’s bonds differ from those of larger all-carbon rings
