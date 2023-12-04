Advertisement

December 4, 2023 Cover

Volume 101, Issue 40

This year saw more readjustments from the pandemic

Volume 101 | Issue 40
Quote of the Week

“Most people have one [NMR] console, and when something breaks, there’s no backup.”

Sophia Hayes, vice-dean of graduate education and a nuclear magnetic resonance researcher, Washington University in St. Louis

Pharmaceuticals

C&EN’s Year in Pharma 2023

This year saw more readjustments from the pandemic

The challenges of working with legacy NMRs

Nearly a decade after Agilent stopped making the instruments, researchers work to keep old systems running

Paramedic John Moon on naloxone’s early days

Long before naloxone was an OTC drug, this retired paramedic used it in the field

  • Synthesis

    Hook-and-slide strategy extends amides

    A new homologation method can lengthen carbon chains by multiple atoms at a time

  • Ethics

    UAE university breaks ties with beleaguered nanoscientist

    Decision follows article in C&EN describing unethical practices by scientific journal he runs

  • Chemical Bonding

    Chemists create smaller all-carbon rings

    Cyclo[10]carbon’s and cyclo[14]carbon’s bonds differ from those of larger all-carbon rings

Science Concentrates

Synthesis

Hook-and-slide strategy extends amides

A new homologation method can lengthen carbon chains by multiple atoms at a time

Attracting bats and uncovering fluorescent mammals

 

