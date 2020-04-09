Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Chemical Bonding

New bonds predicted in actinide complexes

Phi and delta orbital interactions could improve nuclear waste management

by Sam Lemonick
April 9, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

 

Illustrations of molecular structures and orbital interactions in actinide metallacycle complexes
Credit: Morgan Kelley and Ivan Popov
Metallacycles allow for end-to-side (left) and side-to-side (right) delta and phi orbital interactions.

Separating heavy elements from one another is one of the biggest challenges of nuclear waste management. A new type of bonding between metals and ligands in actinide complexes opens new bonding possibilities that could help with these separations and improve nuclear waste processing (Nat. Commun. 2020, DOI: 10.1038/s41467-020-15197-w).

Actinide chemist Ping Yang and colleagues at Los Alamos National Laboratory calculated delta and phi bonding in actinide metallacycles that can change the strength of metal-ligand bonds in ways that could allow chemists to separate actinide elements from other heavy metals. Delta and phi bonds are covalent bonds involving four and six orbital lobes, respectively. They are known to occur between metals and ligands, but all previous examples looked very different. They involved either the ends of ligand p orbitals meeting the side of a fan-shaped metal f orbital, or the orbitals meeting end to end. In the last several years, other researchers synthesized thorium and uranium metallacycle complexes that put the metal and ligand atoms in the same plane, allowing for the ends of metal f orbitals to meet the sides of ligand p orbitals, or for the f and p orbitals to meet side to side, according to Yang’s group’s calculations.

To understand the effect of this new type of bonding on these compounds’ properties, Yang simulated the same metallacycle complexes with the actinide elements protactinium, neptunium, and uranium. Because actinide atomic radii get smaller moving left to right across the periodic group, metal-ligand bond lengths in actinide complexes typically decrease with increasing atomic number. But the researchers found that these new delta and phi interactions reverse that trend. For instance, in a cyclopropene complex, the distance between protactinium and the closest carbon atom is 2.26 Å, but substitute plutonium and the distance increases to 2.34 Å.

Yang explains that the shorter or longer bond lengths indicate stronger or weaker metal-ligand interactions in the different complexes. She thinks tuning these new delta and phi bonds could help chemists preferentially bind certain elements, something Yang says her group has been pursuing for a long time to help process nuclear waste. She also points out that because the phi and delta bonds only seem to be possible in 5f orbitals and not 4f orbitals because of the 5f’s bigger size, they could help separate actinide from lanthanide elements, which can contaminate nuclear material. “If we play this chemistry intelligently, we might design some ligands to improve separation in waste management,” Yang says.

Rebecca Abergel, a nuclear scientist at the University of California, Berkeley, and the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, says the research could help in “long-standing problematic areas including separations, reprocessing, and waste management.” Her LBNL colleague, Stefan Minasian, says chemists might even use these interactions to make actinide-actinide bonds, which so far only exist in theory. Yang says she’s looking forward to seeing experimentalists synthesize these new delta and phi bonds.

CORRECTION

This article was updated on April 14, 2020, to correct the image credit. Credit should be to Morgan Kelley and Ivan Popov, not Ping Yang.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Plutonium joins the carbene club
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Neptunium can form double bonds with carbon
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Uranium nitride triple bond is surprisingly covalent
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE