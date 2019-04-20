Letters to the editor

Even longer carbon-carbon bonds

I write because I was displeased when I saw your article “The Fight over the Longest Carbon-Carbon Bond Is Redefining What a Bond Is” (C&EN, March 11, page 24). This is an incredible subject that you chose well. Unfortunately, you did not trace all the research done by our group on the subject, reported around 2002–5. In your story, you mention the Xu-Qiong Xiao group reported the synthesis of a series of 1,2-diamino-o-carboranes and remarked on the ultralong carbon-carbon distances (1.931 Å) in those molecules. In this regard, our group pioneered all the research reported (experimental and computational) in different manuscripts, mostly in the period 2002–5. These manuscripts should have been given credit in your article. The longest experimental carbon-carbon bond distance reported is 2.022 Å, in our paper (Inorg. Chem. 2002, DOI: 10.1021/ic011285z). I hope you can find a way to give our former research in this fascinating field the credit it deserves.

Clara Viñas

Barcelona, Spain

In the March 12, 2018, and March 11, 2019, issues of C&EN, 1.806 and 1.931 Å were reported as the longest C–C bond distances. Our 2.9 Å C–C bond (C&EN, May 6, 2013, page 34) present for [TCNE] 2 2– is an example of a longer multicenter two-electron, four-carbon C–C bond (TCNE is tetracyanoethylene). An even longer, 3.14 Å two-electron, eight-carbon C–C bond occurs for [TCNP] 2 2– (TCNP is 1,2,4,5-tetracyanopyrazine) (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2009, DOI: 10.1021/ja902790q). If one restricts oneself to stretching a C–C bond due to steric effects, then the record is 2.022 Å (from Clara Viñas and Francesc Teixidor: Inorg. Chem. 2002, DOI: 10.1021/ic011285z).

Joel S. Miller

Salt Lake City

Sign up for C&EN's must-read weekly newsletter Email Address * Subscribe » Contact us to opt out anytime