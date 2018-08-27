Advertisement

Chemical Bonding

C&EN En Español

Infografías Periódicas: Gases para buceo

El profesor de química y bloguero de Compound Interest Andy Brunning bucea en los tipos de aire que necesitamos para respirar bajo el agua

by Andy Brunning
August 27, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 34
Para descargar el pdf de este artículo, visita http://cenm.ag/es-scuba.

References used to create this graphic:

Diving, nitrogen narcosis

Moving in extreme environments: Inert gas narcosis and underwater activities

NOAA ocean explorer: Technical diving Diving and oxygen

The difference between scuba diving gas mixes

Almost everything you wanted to know about oxygen-enriched air, uhh, “nitrox” but were too busy mixing it up to ask

Una colaboración entre C&EN y Andy Brunning, autor del blog de los famosos gráficos de Compound Interest (compoundchem.com)

Para ver todas las Infografías Periódicas de C&EN, visita cenm.ag/periodicgraphics.

Traducción al español producida por Marta Isabel Gutiérrez-Jiménez de Divulgame.org para C&EN. La versión original (en inglés) del artículo está disponible aquí.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

