Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Computational Chemistry

Electric field could spark normally unlikely halide reaction

Theoretical study proposes that the applied field would hold reactants in place and stretch halide bond

by Sam Lemonick
April 10, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

 

Illustration of ammonia molecule and dichloride molecule in an electric field.
Credit: Chao Wang/C&EN
An electric field enables an unlikely substitution reaction involving NH3 (left) and CL2 (right).

An electric field could make an unlikely nucleophilic substitution reaction feasible by fixing the reactants in place and lowering the reaction energy barrier, according to a theoretical study (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2019, DOI: 10.1021/jacs.9b02174).

The reaction in question involves a complex held together by a halogen bond. These bonds are akin to hydrogen bonds and exist when a Lewis base coordinates with an electrophilic halogen atom. But an SN2-like reaction in which the base pulls off the halogen to form two ions is energetically unlikely in either the gas phase or in solvent, says study author Sason Shaik of The Hebrew University of Jerusalem. Shaik previously calculated that electric fields could drive Diels-Alder reactions (Chem. Phys. Chem. 2010, DOI: 10.1002/cphc.200900848), work that chemists later confirmed in the lab (Nature 2016, DOI: 10.1038/nature16989).

Now Shaik, along with graduate student Chao Wang, has shown that an electric field oriented along the direction of the halogen bond will weaken the halide’s bond, making it reactive. In a reaction involving ammonia and dichloride, a field of about 0.5 V/Å/angstrom lengthened the chloride bond and reduced the reaction energy barrier by more than 30 kcal/mol, making the reaction possible. At higher field strengths, the dichloride dissociates spontaneously. “The electric field is really helping the movement of electrons,” Shaik says.

Not only does the field stretch out the halide bond, Shaik explains, it also holds the molecules in the correct orientation to facilitate the reaction. The researchers liken the effect to holding the molecules in place with tweezers. In the applied electric field, the molecules need more than 25 kcal/mol to rotate, higher than the energy barrier of the reaction.

It remains to be seen if the reaction can happen in the laboratory. Jean-Sabin McEwen of Washington State University, who studies catalysis in electric fields, says the study’s calculated fields could be replicated in a scanning tunneling microscope, although the reactants may not stay in the gas phase in that environment. But Chérif F. Matta, a theoretical chemist at Mt. St. Vincent University, says whether or not these reactions are feasible, the work “may guide experiments in the future.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Model could improve promising C-H activation
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Relativistic effects govern methyl transfer to mercury
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Hydrogen Bonds To Phosphorus Observed
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE