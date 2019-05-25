First international AI policy guidelines call for transparent and trustworthy technology

Artificial intelligence should be trustworthy and transparent, according to the first international AI policy guidelines, adopted May 22 by 42 countries at a meeting of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). AI “raises new challenges and is also fuelling anxieties and ethical concerns. This puts the onus on governments to ensure that AI systems are designed in a way that respects our values and laws, so people can trust that their safety and privacy will be paramount,” OECD secretary general Angel Gurría says in a statement. Adopted at a meeting in Paris, the guidelines include five principles for AI development, encompassing support for sustainable growth, respect for human rights and the rule of law, transparency about AI’s implications, and accountability for long-term maintenance and security of AI systems. The OECD also recommends that governments support research on positive AI uses, promote the use of shareable data, create a policy environment that encourages trustworthy systems, equip people for the transition to AI, and cooperate on international standards.