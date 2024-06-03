Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Computational Chemistry

The rules of the road for ions

Understanding ions’ traffic patterns may help scientists design better energy storage materials

by Fionna Samuels
June 3, 2024 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 102, Issue 17
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

 

An illustration looking down at a bisected tunnel that splits into two dead ends. Red and blue dots are scattered throughout, and a black line shows that one of the dots could turn left or right.
Credit: Adapted from Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. U.S.A.
A new model predicts what direction ions (small shapes) will go when they reach a junction in a long pore (A to B to C).

For the past 5 years, chemical engineer Ankur Gupta of the University of Colorado Boulder has wondered what rules govern the diffusion of ions through the winding nanoscale tunnels within a supercapacitor. Each twist and turn changes how the capacitor charges and discharges. Understanding how these features influence ions’ behavior could allow scientists to fabricate next-generation energy storage devices with use-specific properties.

Now Gupta and his team have derived the mathematical rules of the road for ions traveling through these long pores and, he says, brought scientists one step closer to realizing supercapacitors’ full potential (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. U.S.A. 2024, 10.1073/pnas.2401656121).

The team was surprised to realize that the math governing ion movement mirrors the equations governing electrical circuits, known as Kirchhoff’s laws. These laws are usually used to calculate electric potentials and predict electrons’ movement through circuits. But when ions replace electrons in the mathematical functions, “you change that electrical potential into an effective electrochemical potential,” Gupta says. With that simple tweak, the laws can predict ions’ movement.

Although Gupta’s model can take the geometric complexity of real materials into account, it cannot predict how specific ions’ chemical properties will affect diffusion. “The sizes of cations and anions can impact kinetics,” physical chemist Yat Li writes in an email. His research at the University of California, Santa Cruz, focuses on designing functional materials like supercapacitors. The model “holds promise for guiding next-generation 3D structural designs aimed at high-energy and power-density energy storage,” he writes, but it will not be fully predictive until it considers the electrolyte in conjunction with pore geometry.

Gupta is well aware of this limitation and says his group is working to incorporate ions’ chemical properties into the model. Despite this, he says he’s excited to finally have something to hand to experimentalists before they start fabricating new materials. “Our hope is that this will improve how we understand supercapacitors, how we make them, and eventually, optimize their performance,” he says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Computational Chemistry
Orbital Materials applies AI to the search for cleantech materials
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Computational Chemistry
For Alán Aspuru-Guzik, boundaries between chemistry, AI, and robotics do not exist
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Computational Chemistry
Alán Aspuru-Guzik elimina as fronteiras entre química, IA e robótica
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE