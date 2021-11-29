Infografias Periodicas: La ciencia y los usos del deuterio

Para descargar el pdf de este artículo: cenm.ag/deuterio.
Referencias usadas para crear esta infografía:
Halford, Bethany. “Deuterium Switcheroo Breathes Life into Old Drugs.” Chemical & Engineering News, July 4, 2016.
Krumbiegel, Peter. “Large Deuterium Isotope Effects and Their Use: A Historical Review.” Isot. Environ. Health Stud. 2011, DOI: 10.1080/10256016.2011.556725.
O’Leary, Dan. “The Deeds to Deuterium.” Nat. Chem. 2012, DOI: 10.1038/nchem.1273.
Wothers, Peter. “Heavy Water,” Dec. 13, 2011, in Chemistry World, podcast.
Una colaboración entre C&EN y Andy Brunning, autor del blog de los famosos gráficos de Compound Interest (compoundchem.com)
Para ver todas otro articulos de C&EN en español, visita cenm.ag/espanol.
La versión original (en inglés) del artículo está disponible aquí..
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter