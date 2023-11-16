Advertisement

Geochemistry

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: What’s inside a meteorite?

by Manny I. Fox Morone
November 16, 2023
A rectangular slice of a meteorite in the Smithsonian Institution National Museum of Natural History's mineral collection exhibits long iron crystals in the characteristic criss-crossing Widmanstätten pattern. A globular inclusion of brownish-yellow iron sulfide interrupts the pattern.
Credit: Manny Morone/C&EN

The people at the Smithsonian Institution National Museum of Natural History were nice enough to give a couple members of the Chemistry in Pictures team a behind-the-scenes look at their mineral collection. For the next couple weeks, we’ll bring you photos of some of the minerals that wowed us, some of which are billions of years old.

The composition of meteorites, those cryptic chunks of metal and rock that crash down to Earth, depends on a number of factors, like whether the meteorite broke off from an asteroid, a comet, or another object in outer space. If a meteorite comes from the core of an asteroid as is the case for these samples, the nickel and iron it contains can form the characteristic Widmanstätten pattern, a busy yet ordered mesh of long iron crystals. This structure is achievable only in an environment found in an asteroid’s core because its formation requires molten metal to cool at a glacially slow rate (and even that’s an understatement): a few degrees Celsius every million years. The golden globs interrupting the Widmanstätten pattern are agglomerations of troilite, or iron(II) sulfide, that can’t mingle with the metal crystals because the sulfur atoms won’t fit in their crystal lattice.

A rectangular slice of a meteorite in the Smithsonian Institution National Museum of Natural History's mineral collection exhibits long iron crystals in the characteristic criss-crossing Widmanstätten pattern. A few globular inclusions of brownish-yellow iron sulfide interrupt the pattern.
Credit: Chip Clark/Smithsonian Institution National Museum of Natural History

Credit: Manny Morone/C&EN (gloved hands), Chip Clark/Smithsonian Institution National Museum of Natural History (close-up)

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Click here to see more Chemistry in Pictures.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

