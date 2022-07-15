Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Geochemistry

Geologists reveal trends in mineral diversity

A new classification system that considers how minerals are formed could help scientists search for habitable worlds

by Ariana Remmel
July 15, 2022
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

 

A picture of pyrite, metallic gold mineral formed from clumps of cubes, placed on a grey backdrop.
Credit: Ivar Leidus
On Earth, there are at least 21 distinct recipes for making pyrite, also known as fool’s gold, according to a new study.

By classifying minerals by how they were made, scientists could better study the complex chemistry on other worlds.

Geology reference texts define mineral species based on chemical composition and crystal structure. But mineral samples collected in the field often contain trace elements and structural defects that distinguish most specimens from a textbook example. “If you’re interested in comparing Earth with other planets, both within our solar system and beyond, then you really need to think beyond those very simple, idealized structures,” says Robert Hazen, a mineralogist and astrobiologist at the Carnegie Institution for Science. So Hazen and his colleagues devised a new way to categorize minerals using the imperfections that tell stories about each mineral’s geologic past.

Because minerals acquire defects as they form, the isotopic ratios and foreign inclusions trapped within their crystal lattices can help researchers understand the context in which they were made. After combing the literature, Hazen and his team identified approximately 60 processes, such as lightning and oxidation events, that contribute to the formation of the more than 5,000 minerals known on Earth. They found that about a quarter of Earth’s minerals could be made by multiple routes that used different processes (Am. Mineral. 2022, DOI: 10.2138/am-2022-8099 and 10.2138/am-2022-8105). For example, the study found that there have been at least 21 different recipes in Earth’s history for making pyrite, also known as fool’s gold.

The team showed that more than 81% of minerals on Earth require water to form and 34% form exclusively from biological processes. That’s good news for scientists trying to uncover the ancient history of planets that might have been habitable, Hazen says. Rocks and minerals can provide tangible evidence for life when you consider that a given mineral can form in multiple ways, including by biological processes, he says.

The findings show the profound impact that water and life have had on the diversity of minerals on Earth, says Linda Kah, a geologist at the University of Tennessee Knoxville. “This gives us a tool for seeing how widespread liquid water was in the universe,” she says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Martian meteorite holds clues to how planets form atmospheres
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Exoplanet aerosols are simpler than astronomers thought
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Geochemical precipitates may fool fossil hunters
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE