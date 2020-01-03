Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Geochemistry

Paleoclimate proxies reveal Greenland instability

Fossilized plankton show that the Greenland ice sheet may be less stable than previously thought

by Giuliana Viglione
January 3, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

 

A microscopy image of a fossilized foraminifera.
Credit: Irene Heggstad
The elemental ratios of magnesium and calcium in fossilized plankton reveal ocean temperatures dating back nearly 450,000 years.

The Greenland ice sheet contains nearly 3 million km3 of ice—enough that, if melted, global sea levels would rise by more than 7 m. Over recent decades, the ice sheet has been losing mass at an accelerating rate, leading to concern that it may be headed for a total collapse. New data from ocean sediment cores now suggest that the Greenland ice sheet may be even less stable than previously thought (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. U.S.A. 2019, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1911902116). Scientists used microscopic fossilized plankton called foraminifera preserved in seafloor sediments to construct a record of ocean temperatures near Greenland. By determining the elemental ratios of magnesium and calcium in the foraminifera, the researchers could infer the ocean’s temperature over the past four warm interglacial periods. They found that although all four periods were warmer than the present, warmer temperatures didn’t necessarily mean more melting. Instead, milder warm conditions sustained over a longer period led to the most severe deglaciation. This suggests that the critical temperature for Greenland’s stability may be on the lower end of what had been predicted, says University of Bergen paleoclimatologist Nil Irvali, who led the study. Irvali says that the amount of warming forecast for the remainder of the century suggests that a collapse of the Greenland ice sheet “may already be unavoidable.”

CORRECTION

This story was updated on May 13, 2020, to correct the units of the figure referring to the size of the Greenland ice sheet. The ice sheet is 3 million km3 in volume, not 3 million km2 in area.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Peatlands may hold double the carbon previously thought
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Arctic sea ice shrinks
Amount Of Mercury In Oceans Rises

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE