Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Geochemistry

Researchers have found an answer to the centuries-old dolomite problem

Modeling and in situ microscopy show how the mineral could grow at near ambient conditions

by Carolyn Wilke, special to C&EN
November 30, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 40
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

 

Picture shows a spiky mountain ridge of buff-colored rock that's dappled with green from plants. Some buildings sit in the lower left of the image, with the mountains extending off into the distance behind them.
Credit: Shutterstock
Dolomite forms huge mountains, including a range in northeastern Italy. Yet, researchers have struggled to form the abundant mineral at ambient temperatures.

Mountains formed of dolomite, a calcium magnesium carbonate crystal, abound. And yet researchers have struggled for hundreds of years to form the mineral in a lab at close to ambient conditions. A new study finds a way to overcome what researchers have dubbed “the dolomite problem” through cycles of undersaturation and supersaturation (Science 2023, DOI: 10.1126/science.adi3690).

“They should be really easy to grow,” says Wenhao Sun, a materials scientist at the University of Michigan.

Ten years ago, when Sun initially modeled the surface of dolomite, it was “immediately clear” why the crystals wouldn’t form, he says. The surface of dolomite had a perfect alternating order of calcium and magnesium atoms. “There’s no way that ions can come from solution in perfect alternating order,” he says.

A crucial insight came when graduate student and coauthor Joonsoo Kimsaw another researcher’s video of copper being deposited smoothly under pulses of electricity. This process caused a bit of copper to dissolve before more material was added. The team’s simulations suggested that it would take millions of years to grow a dolomite crystal through constant exposure to a supersaturated solution. Sun surmised that fluctuating conditions might help overcome the barriers in growing the crystal’s layers.

The team’s modeling showed that if a liquid solution was undersaturated—it contained less than the typical maximum amount of calcium and magnesium—this would cause some of the dolomite to dissolve. The surface would reorganize, giving the magnesium and calcium a chance to land in the correct spots. Then, if the surface was exposed to a supersaturated solution, ions could be added. Another cycle of undersaturation could shuttle these ions to the correct spots again.

Next, the researchers placed slivers of dolomite in contact with liquid and used the electron beam from transmission electron microscopy to dissolve the sample. This made a supersaturated solution, from which a bit of dolomite deposited. By repeating the process—which occurred at 80 °C—the team grew hundreds of layers of dolomite within hours. Similar patterns could happen during cycles of rain and drought or in areas that periodically flood.

“They’ve used some very novel approaches, but they did not form dolomite at Earth’s surface conditions,” says Cameron Manche, a sedimentologist at Texas A&M University who wasn’t part of the work. Manche points out that scientists have known that dolomite grows by dissolution and reprecipitation. But he finds the team’s use of state-of-the-art computational approaches, such as density functional theory, and direct observation of the crystal growth, new and impressive. “This is an important stepping stone,” he says.

The new study builds on approaches that have been used to understand the formation of other minerals, such as magnesite, says Carlos Pimentel, a geochemist at Grenoble Alpes University who wasn’t part of the work.

The approach might provide hints about how to grow other tricky crystals, including those used in solar cells or light-emitting diodes, Sun says. Dissolving semiconductor materials a little while they are being grown might help order the materials and improve their performance, he says.

CORRECTION:

This story was updated on Dec. 5, 2023, to correct the statement from Carlos Pimentel. He told C&EN that the new study builds on techniques that have been used to understand how magnesite forms, not that the study's technique could be used to study magnesite.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Giant crystals in Mexican cave face dehydration﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Carbonates hint at liquid water on Ceres
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Boiling water may cause Martian sand slides

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE