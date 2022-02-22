Chemistry in Pictures: Cyberbubbles

Bubbles are an underrated force in chemistry. They can be a powerful tool for mixing and for cleaning exhaust gases, but they can vex the scale-up of chemical reactions from the bench to the factory. To advance the science and engineering of bubble management, researchers at ETH Zurich developed a computational method to model foamy flowing liquids. The results are so good that it’s hard to tell which images in the paper are real and which are computer-generated. But as this digital rendering of a small waterfall and the corresponding bubble map show, it’s aesthetically pleasing work.
Credit: Petr Karnakov, Sci. Adv. 2022, DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.abm0590
Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter