Modeling

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Cyberbubbles

by Craig Bettenhausen
February 22, 2022
Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

Two computer-generated images simulating a turbulent, foamy waterfall.
Credit: Petr Karnakov, Sci. Adv. 2022, DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.abm0590

Bubbles are an underrated force in chemistry. They can be a powerful tool for mixing and for cleaning exhaust gases, but they can vex the scale-up of chemical reactions from the bench to the factory. To advance the science and engineering of bubble management, researchers at ETH Zurich developed a computational method to model foamy flowing liquids. The results are so good that it’s hard to tell which images in the paper are real and which are computer-generated. But as this digital rendering of a small waterfall and the corresponding bubble map show, it’s aesthetically pleasing work.

Credit: Petr Karnakov, Sci. Adv. 2022, DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.abm0590

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

