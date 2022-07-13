Chemistry in Pictures: Separation fascination

A lot can happen inside tiny droplets. They can be used in displays and micromotors, or to carry drugs. The possibilities become more vast when the drops contain several separate phases, as is the case for example, in Janus droplets, which have two opposing surfaces made of different liquids or solutions. Getting Janus droplets to separate cleanly can be tough though, so a team at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology ran simulations to get a better idea of how two different polymer solutions separate when heated. The simulation generated funky images like this one of two polymer phases (one red and the other blue) pulling apart from one another within single droplets.
Credit: Haodong Zhang via Paraview
