Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Nuclear Chemistry

How chemistry helps track and detect nuclear materials

Chemists are designing better methods to analyze confiscated nuclear materials and to track nuclear activity remotely

by Kerri Jansen
May 10, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

 

Credit: International Atomic Energy Agency/C&EN

Monitoring the use of nuclear materials is an issue of global concern, especially amid news that the U.S. is leaving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal), an agreement intended to limit that country’s nuclear program. But the same materials needed to build nuclear weapons also show up in power plants. So how can international regulators ensure nuclear materials are used only for peaceful purposes? Chemists are helping to develop techniques to spot illicit nuclear activity from afar and track it when it slips out of regulatory control. For example, a massive antineutrino detector called Watchman could be a powerful tool to keep tabs on distant nuclear operations—if scientists can get the chemistry right.

 

CORRECTION: The video embedded in this story was updated on May 18, 2018, to correct the chemical symbol for plutonium. It is Pu, not P.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New model could help detect illicit nuclear tests
DOE Nuclear R&D Criticized
Nuclear Deterrence Needs Upgrading

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE