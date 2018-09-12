Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Periodic Table

Designer protein tackles binding

For the first time, researchers have designed a protein from scratch that can bind a specific target molecule

by Alla Katsnelson, special to C&EN
September 12, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 37
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

 

Two views of a designed protein that can bind a small molecule.
Credit: Anastassia Vorobieva
A designed protein with a β-barrel structure (backbone shown on left, space-filling shown on right) can bind a specific small molecule (green, right). On the left, red indicates high curvature (glycine kinks and β bulges) and blue denotes low curvature (few kinks or bulges).

Nature holds no patent on protein design, but scientists have struggled to create new proteins that aren’t based on already-existing ones. Being able to design proteins that can bind to specific, chosen targets would open up a world of possibilities, including medicines targeting previously undruggable pathways and chemical sensors that detect specific molecules.

Now, researchers report in Nature that they’ve achieved the task, creating a 110-amino-acid protein, unlike any in nature, that binds a specific molecule, activating it to glow green in cells (Nature 2018, DOI: 10.1038/s41586-018-0509-0). “We can now build an unlimited number of protein structures from scratch and optimize them for the function that we really want,” says David Baker of the University of Washington, Seattle, who led the work.

Scientists have had some success designing proteins with a coiled α-helical structure, but β-sheets—flattish strands held together by hydrogen bonds—have proved a stumper because the strands tend to clump together. Yet natural protein binding sites often occur within a three-dimensional structure called a β-barrel—a β-sheet twisted to form an open end where the molecule binds and a closed end that stabilizes the structure.

Baker’s team, too, worked on the problem for several years without success, until they realized that the geometry of the hydrogen bonds that held these structures together created strain, making the β-barrel shape unstable.

The researchers found that introducing bumps called glycine kinks and β bulges into their computational model created stable β-barrel structures. “You basically have to relieve this strain by introducing asymmetry,” Baker says.

The team then developed a new computational tool to optimize where their desired small molecule could bind and what side-chains the protein would need to hold onto the molecule. The tool predicted 56 β-barrel structure sequences that could potentially bind a molecule called DFHBI, which fluoresces green only when bound to a protein. Of these, 20 folded into monomeric proteins when synthesized, and two of those activated DFHBI.

The team further optimized their design with the help of screens for DFHBI binding in yeast cells and computational modeling of the structures. This round produced three better versions. The researchers were able to crystallize two of these proteins, and found them to be strikingly similar to their computationally predicted shape, Baker says. All three performed swimmingly when expressed in Escherichia coli, yeast, and mammalian cells, switching DFHBI into its glowing green state.

“This is one of the most impressive and sophisticated examples of computational protein design, which highlights the potential of this approach for protein engineering,” says Ingemar André, who designs proteins at Lund University. The challenge going forward, he says, is to automate the procedure and to make it amenable to binding more complex molecules.

The computational tools the researchers developed are available to the research community. The team is now working to refine the approach, experimentally testing large numbers of protein for stability and function.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE