Periodic Table

A periodic table of signal flags

May 5, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 18
Letters to the editor

Celebrating the periodic table

I enthusiastically join thousands of other chemists in appreciating the articles on the periodic table. I suggest that at the end of the year you gather them up into a special issue—it would be a great educational souvenir.

Joe Atkinson
Ottawa, Ontario

As this is the International Year of the Periodic Table, I thought you might find my signal flag periodic table interesting. In the International Code of Signals, each flag represents a letter. I created a periodic table using these flags for students at the US Naval Academy about 4 years ago. I made it into place mats by laminating a version that is 11 × 17 in (28 × 43 cm). One of my students said, “This is the nerdiest thing I have ever seen.” I told her that she did not need to take one. She said, “No! That is why I want it.”

The flags nested in the lap of the periodic table say “Flag Chemistry” and then the alphabet.

Joe Lomax
Annapolis, Maryland

CORRECTION:

This article was updated on May 17, 2019, to correct the first flag for krypton.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

