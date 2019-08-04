How the periodic table changed my life

Credit: Brady Haran/Periodic Table of Videos/Flickr

At a glance Position: Research professor of chemistry, University of Nottingham, in the UK Age as an element: Lutetium Favorite Periodic Table of Videos episode: “Hassium,” on element 108. I was recorded saying, “I know nothing about hassium; should we make something up?” and it made the final cut. Favorite interaction with a fan: A Syrian refugee called Hassan emailed me that our videos had sustained him through the worst moments of the civil war and renewed his faith in humanity.

I cannot remember when I first saw a periodic table. I guess it was on my classroom wall at school when I was 14, a typical age for British schoolchildren to start studying chemistry in those days. But it has played an unexpectedly large role in my life.

Surprisingly, my first inorganic chemistry textbook, published in 1961, did not include a periodic table at all—presumably it was not considered important. So I persuaded my parents to buy me one. Actually, they bought two: a magnificent blue one, which I hung on the wall of my bedroom and have long since lost, and a second, letter-sized copy, which still hangs in my office more than 50 years on.

I suppose that part of the appeal to me has always been that it combines chemistry and Russia. My father was Russian and had decided that I would be a scientist long before I even knew what science was. He was a physicist, but my math wasn’t good enough to pursue a career in physics. So I became a chemist, and my interaction with the periodic table has continued ever since.

I started my PhD in 1969. I became an inorganic chemist and over the years have carried out research involving more than 50 of the now 118 elements, though I cannot claim to be an expert in any of them. My first serious contact with the periodic table as a teaching tool was when I started lecturing on main-group chemistry while one of my colleagues was on sabbatical. I really enjoyed the descriptive aspects of chemistry, though I’m not sure that all the students shared my enthusiasm, and it was a great opportunity to do live demonstrations in class. I’ve been using the table for teaching ever since.

The big change in my relationship with the periodic table, however, came about almost by chance when I met the talented filmmaker Brady Haran, who suggested that we make a YouTube video about each one of the 118 elements in the table, whether they had actually been observed yet or not. I was understandably hesitant, but fortunately I was eventually persuaded. Together with some of my younger colleagues and our indefatigable technician, Neil Barnes, Brady made the Periodic Table of Videos. The videos have been a huge and ongoing success far beyond our initial expectations.

The real surprise for me has been how much our making the videos has changed my life. It has enabled me to visit places and do things connected with the elements that I could not have imagined. I have been able to explore the elements in a way that few chemists are privileged to do. I’ve met those who mine elements, who refine metals, who synthesize new elements, and many others. I’ve seen extraordinary equipment, and I’ve met many, many people who are truly passionate about chemistry.

It is well known that 2019 is the 150th anniversary of Dmitri Mendeleev’s first publication of his “periodic system.” Fewer people realize that it is also the centenary of the birth of the Italian chemist and writer Primo Levi, who was sent to the concentration camp at Auschwitz during World War II and survived only because he was a chemist. This enabled him to work in the chemistry lab of the synthetic-rubber plant next to the camp while other prisoners suffered laboring outside in the intense cold winter of 1944.

I feel that part of Primo Levi’s greatness as a writer is because he wrote not about the triumphs of chemistry but rather about the joy and satisfaction that chemists experience when successfully carrying out the basic manipulations of their trade—filtration, distillation, and so on. He was a real poet of chemistry.

My partnership with Brady in making our videos has allowed me too to experience that joy and to marvel at the beauty of simple chemistry—explosions, precipitation, and color changes. I would never have imagined that plutonium(III) could have such a beautiful purple/violet color! So, in this celebratory year, let us not forget the magic of chemistry that we as chemists are privileged to enjoy.