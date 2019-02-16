Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Periodic Table

Reactions

February 16, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 7
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

 

Letters to the editor

Discovery or invention of elements?

I’m following up on the Jan. 14 editorial (C&EN, page 2) mentioning a reader’s comment about the discovery versus invention of transuranic elements. Helge Kragh in his wonderful book From Transuranic to Superheavy Elements: A Story of Dispute and Creation also discusses whether the term “discovery” is applicable to transuranic elements. Since they are nonexistent, with the exception of neptunium and plutonium, they are not discoverable but created. Another concern in the book is whether a few atoms of an element with fleeting lifetimes, stripped of electrons, is sufficient reason to call them elements at all and to assign them a prized position within our periodic table.

Kragh also does some inventing himself by naming the atomic nucleus that cosmologist Georges Lemaître proposed as the original universe. Kragh writes, “Lemaître did not think of his primeval atom as a chemical element in the ordinary sense and he wisely avoided suggesting a name for it. But perhaps ‘universium’ would be appropriate.”

Howard G. Barth
Wilmington, Delaware

Skills for graduate school

I read with great interest Bethany Halford’s article on the future of the Graduate Record Examination (GRE) (C&EN, Feb. 4, page 20). It should not come as a surprise that GRE scores, just like undergraduate grade point averages, may not be excellent predictors for success in graduate programs.

In addition to knowledge of a subject matter (which can be evaluated through tests such as the GRE), success in graduate school requires a variety of additional skill sets. A few of these additional skills include the ability to communicate and negotiate effectively with colleagues and advisers, being open minded and accepting of criticism, the willingness to be mentored, and for those pursuing academic careers, the ability to be a mentor. Additionally, some graduate students, especially international students, need to be able to adapt to different social and academic cultures.

Muhammad A. Sharaf
Oakland, California

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Reactions: Highlighting LGBTQ+ chemists and rising tuition levels
Re: Work-life balance
Flip Side Of Online Courses

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE