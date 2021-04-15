Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Surface Chemistry

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Methane-nanoparticle foam

by Craig Bettenhausen
April 15, 2021
A semi-regular field of large and small spheres.
Credit: Submitted by Zhengxiao Xu, China University of Petroleum

Enhanced oil recovery is a suite of methods used to squeeze the last drops of oil and gas out of a petroleum well, generally by pumping something down into a spent well to flush out remaining fossil fuels. It’s big business. With a market of around $82 billion per year, many researchers are hunting for ways to enhance enhanced oil recovery. Shown here is a foam of methane (large circles) stabilized by silane-modified silicon-oxide nanoparticles (small circles). The foaming action drops the density and viscosity of the oil and gas mixture in a well, which in turn helps everything flow up to the surface.

Submitted by Zhengxiao Xu, China University of Petroleum

Read more here: ACS Omega 2020, DOI: 10.1021/acsomega.0c02434

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Click here to see more Chemistry in Pictures.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

