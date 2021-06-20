Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Theoretical Chemistry

Introducing oganesson tetratennesside

Superheavy pentatomic molecule pushes theoretical chemistry to extremes

by Mitch Jacoby
June 20, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 23
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

 

Molecular structures of tetrahedral OgTs4 and its square planar analog.
Credit: Theor. Chem. Acc.
Relativistic computations predict that tetrahedral OgTs4 (left) is stable—about 1 eV more stable than its square planar analog (right).

If the two heaviest elements in the periodic table had a chance to react, they could form a stable pentatomic molecule, according to the first computational study of its type to examine the properties of a molecule composed of tennessine (element 117) and oganesson (element 118) (Theor. Chem. Acc. 2021, DOI: 10.1007/s00214-021-02777-2). The study explores the chemistry of a molecule that has yet to be created and may guide future experiments. It also offers a test case for examining the effects of relativity, such as spin-orbit coupling, which strongly affects heavy elements and causes complex shifts in their electronic energy levels. To probe the properties of OgTs4, a team led by Gulzari L. Malli of Simon Fraser University compared the results of relativistic and nonrelativistic analyses, both of which are computationally intense. The relativistic computations indicate that OgTs4 is a stable molecule, likely to adopt tetrahedral geometry, which for this molecule is roughly 1 eV more stable than the square planar version. Omitting the effects of relativity leads to several erroneous predictions, most notably that OgTs4 isn’t stable enough to be bound. The study shows that for the heaviest elements, relativity must be addressed rigorously, says Paul J. Karol, a Carnegie Mellon University scientist, who was not involved in the work. “Chemical intuition doesn’t help because relativity scrambles everything,” he says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Caged actinides form unusual bonds in simulations
Relativity Could Alter Superheavy Bonding
Plutonium’s Shifty Ground States

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE