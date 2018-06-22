Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

When trapped, water becomes less polar

In confined spaces, water’s dielectric constant drops dramatically, according to new measurements

by Sam Lemonick
June 22, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

Drawing of the experimental setup.
Credit: Science
Researchers measured the dielectric constant of water confined in hBN channels by applying a voltage between a graphite electrode and the tip of an atomic force microscope (AFM) as it moved across the channels.

Water is a versatile solvent that plays a significant role in many chemical systems, whether you’re studying a protein or a fuel cell. This versatility is rooted in water’s relatively high polarizability. Water molecules’ uneven charge distribution allows them to dissolve all sorts of charged and polar molecules. As a bulk solvent, water’s dielectric constant—a measure of its polarizability—is about 80. New experiments show that this value becomes dramatically smaller when water is trapped in small spaces (Science 2018, DOI:10.1126/science.aat4191).

The new measurement will improve modeling of molecular interactions in biology, energy systems, and elsewhere, writes Sergei V. Kalinin, a materials scientist at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, in a perspective accompanying the research paper.

When water is confined in small spaces or forms a film on a surface, the molecules near the solid surfaces arrange themselves into layers and resist the changes in orientation that normally lead to polarization. As a result, the solvent’s dielectric constant drops. But attempts to measure how much the constant decreases, either through experiments or through computer simulations, have yielded imprecise results because of the many variables in these systems.

A team led by Laura Fumagalli and Andre Geim of the University of Manchester used atomic force microscopy and a carefully controlled experimental setup to make new measurements on confined water. The group etched channels of varying heights into hexagonal boron nitride (hBN) crystal and filled them with water. They applied a voltage between a graphite backing plate and the tip of a scanning atomic force microscope, allowing them to calculate water’s dielectric constant.

In 1-nm-tall channels, water’s dielectric constant is just 2, smaller than previously predicted values of around 10. Essentially, water inside these nanochannels is electrically dead, with its dipole moments immobilized due to the molecules’ confinement, Fumagalli says.

Roland Netz of the Free University of Berlin, who has explored water’s dielectric constant using molecular dynamics simulations, says the study reports “a really exciting effect that is important whenever two surfaces, be they biological or solid, come really close to each other.”

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE