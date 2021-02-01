Biden and Harris look to restore science to US governance

President Joe Biden has honed in on immigration reform as one of the keystone issues for his new administration, a move that has clear fans in the science community.

On his first day in office, Biden issued several executive orders halting curbs on immigration instituted by former president Donald J. Trump. One of Biden's orders overturns a ban on visas for people from several majority-Muslim countries. Another preserves the status of "Dreamers," undocumented immigrants who were brought to the US as children. Under Trump, agencies had canceled many of the protections for these immigrants and fought in court to keep them from being reinstated.

"The last 4 years under the Trump administration have been a complete nightmare for me and many of the undocumented immigrant communities across the country," says Antonio Tinoco Valencia, a Dreamer who is a chemistry postdoctoral fellow at Harvard University. He was "pleasantly shocked" when Biden decided to focus on Dreamers so early in his administration.

A path to citizenship for Dreamers and other immigrant groups is part of a multitier immigration bill that Biden also proposed. If passed, it would allow those immigrants to be eligible for green cards immediately and be able to apply for citizenship 3 years later. Tinoco Valencia attributes Biden's bill to pressure put on the administration by immigration advocates. "That's what gives me a lot of hope, because he's making it a priority," he says.

The bill also includes several other issues that have been a priority for academic and industry scientists. The proposal would make it easier for people with advanced science, technology, engineering, or math degrees to stay in the US. It would eliminate the annual per-country cap on immigrants, which has created long backlogs for applicants from some countries, most notably India and China. And it would change US immigration laws to refer to an undocumented immigrant as a "noncitizen" rather than an "alien."

One thing the proposal doesn't include is immigration enforcement. Miriam Feldblum, executive director of the Presidents' Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration, says that not trying to address all possible aspects of US immigration could be a good approach. "It's not trying to be the last word," she says. But the bill also doesn't focus narrowly on one topic.

"This will be very difficult to pass in its initial iteration," Feldblum says. "At the same time, I think it's important to note that the bill includes measures that have wide bipartisan support," including the citizenship path for Dreamers, the elimination of country-specific caps on immigration, and a restoration of refugee programs.

There are other areas that scientists would like to see addressed. Higher education advocates, for example, want a national push to encourage international students to come to the US after declines during the Trump administration.

Missing talent

"We've asked the incoming administration to make very clear to international students that they are welcome," says Craig Lindwarm, vice president for governmental affairs at the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities (APLU). "It is a priority of the administration to restore our competitiveness," and the APLU considers international science an important aspect of competitiveness.

Part of supporting international students is confirming support for optional practical training (OPT), a visa extension that allows science students to stay in the US for an additional 3 years after they finish their degrees. Trump had cracked down on OPT recently.

Many people would also like the Biden-Harris administration to reconsider federal scrutiny of scientific collaborations with China. John Yang, president of Asian Americans Advancing Justice, says the group has asked Biden to halt the Department of Justice's China Initiative, an effort the Trump administration established to target espionage. Yang would also like the new administration to review cases charged under the initiative to check for anti-Asian bias. Those cases include ones against Harvard University chemistry professor Charles Lieber and University of Kansas chemist Feng "Franklin" Tao.

"The majority of these cases involve failure to disclose ties to Chinese universities, failure to disclose compensation received, or failure to disclose titles received or lectures given," Yang says. "That's a far cry from any actual espionage."

Deborah Altenburg, the APLU's associate vice president for research policy and governmental affairs, says she doesn't think the Biden-Harris administration is going to stop all scrutiny of scientists with connections to China, given concerns by law enforcement and intelligence communities. But she is optimistic that the scrutiny can be more focused on the behavior of individual scientists rather than widespread suspicion of all scientists who work with or come from China.

"There's a hope that there's a little bit of a reset on the rhetoric," Altenburg says.