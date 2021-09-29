Chemists, chemical engineers, and pharmaceutical veterans join Biden advisory panel

In a Jan. 15 letter, President Joe Biden tasked his science advisers to consider:

▸ What can be learned from the pandemic to address the widest range of needs related to public health

▸ How breakthroughs in science and technology can address climate change

▸ How to ensure that the US is the world leader in the technologies and industries of the future

▸ How the fruits of science and technology can be fully shared among all Americans

▸ How to ensure the long-term health of science and technology in the US.