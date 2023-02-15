Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

European Commission proposes definition of green hydrogen

Requirements about time and location of renewable electricity draw fire on multiple fronts

by Craig Bettenhausen
February 15, 2023
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

 

A wind turbine in the water mid-assembly.
Credit: Ole Jørgen Bratland/Equinor
An EU proposal aims to ensure green hydrogen is produced only with new renewable energy facilities, such as this Equinor wind turbine being built in Norway. 

The European Commission has released a proposed definition and rules for green hydrogen to criticism from both industry and environmentalists.

The rules, which need to be approved by the European Parliament, would determine what hydrogen production projects count toward European Union and member state targets for renewable fuels. Those targets are part of EU initiatives to make the region energy independent of Russia by 2030, move the continent to 32% renewable energy by 2030, and achieve net climate neutrality by 2050.

The aim of the rules is to encourage developers to build green hydrogen capacity while ensuring that only facilities powered by renewable electricity qualify. The rules were met with immediate criticism from multiple political flanks. Environmental activists blasted them as too loose to prevent makers of petroleum-based hydrogen from getting subsidies, and energy industry groups complained that they constrain the market in ways that will drive up costs.

The rules define green hydrogen as coming from water electrolysis that’s powered by newly built renewable electricity generation equipment. An electrolysis plant with an onsite solar or wind farm would count. But a grid-powered plant would need to purchase renewable electricity from a nearby source that was built no more than 36 months before the hydrogen plant came online. It would also need to match volumes of hydrogen with corresponding renewable wattage on an hour-by-hour basis.

The industry group Hydrogen Europe says it welcomes the proposal, but it criticizes the requirement that the renewable electricity be generated nearby and at the same time as the hydrogen. “These strict rules can be met but will inevitably make green hydrogen projects more expensive and will limit its expansion potential, reducing the positive effects of economies of scale,” the group says.

The proposal includes a phase-in period lasting until about 2030. Until then, renewable energy credits generated nearby in the same month as any corresponding hydrogen will suffice. The rules are also less stringent in regions where the electrical grid is already 90% renewable or has a relatively low emissions intensity.

Dominic Eagleton, who works on energy issues at the advocacy group Global Witness, is critical of the one-month “temporal correlation” period, which he says will allow electrolyzers to run on fossil-fuel electricity when renewable electricity is scarce on the grid. That loophole can have a big climate impact because splitting water to make hydrogen is relatively inefficient, and doing it with fossil electricity can generate more emissions than making hydrogen from natural gas, Eagleton says.

“Initially, the Commission supported a much tighter temporal correlation,” he says, in as little as 15-minute increments. “It seems, however, that the Commission bowed to industry pressure.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
European response to US cleantech incentives leaves industry and environmentalists fuming
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
European chemical makers call for more renewable energy
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Trying to make green hydrogen work in Europe
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE