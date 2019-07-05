Former FDA chief Gottlieb joins Pfizer board﻿

Former US Food and Drug Administration commissioner Scott Gottlieb, who returned to the private sector in April, has joined the board of Pfizer. Gottlieb received largely favorable reviews for his 2-year stint as FDA chief but is being criticized harshly for this latest role. Last week, Sen. Elizabeth Warren called on him to resign from Pfizer’s board, noting in a letter to Gottlieb that the role “is exactly the kind of ‘revolving door influence-peddling’ that causes Americans to lose faith in government.” A number of former FDA commissioners similarly have gone on to advise or serve on the boards of drug companies.
