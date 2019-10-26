Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Trump renews presidential science advisory board, with UC Berkeley chemist among members named so far

by Andrea Widener
October 26, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 42
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

 

Head shot of K. Birgitta Whaley.
Credit: Courtesy of K. Birgitta Whaley
K. Birgitta Whaley, a quantum computing expert at UC Berkeley, is a new member of a presidential science advisory board.

A presidential science advisory board that has been defunct since the beginning of the Donald J. Trump administration is getting a new lease on life. Trump announced Oct. 22 that he is reconstituting the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST), which is designed to give the White House guidance about science and technology issues facing the country. University of California, Berkeley, chemistry professor K. Birgitta Whaley, an expert in quantum computing, is among the seven board members named so far. A. N. Sreeram, vice president and chief technology officer at Dow, was also named to the board, along with executives from several other companies, including SC Johnson, IBM, and Cyclo Therapeutics. Nine members of the 16-member board have yet to be announced. Whaley says she agreed to the appointment because she thinks it is important for scientists to give advice when asked. The government “should get input from scientists,” she says. “We would be remiss if we did not participate.” Whaley especially hopes to address questions facing quantum science and technology. “There are important issues with education and workforce training,” she says. “I hope to be able to represent the community there.”

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE