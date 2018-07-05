Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Chemical Regulation

Canada moves to update environmental protection regulations

by Sharon Oosthoek, special to C&EN
July 5, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

 

The Canadian government has renewed its pledge to strengthen the way it regulates harmful substances, but legislative changes are unlikely before the next federal election in October 2019. Last year, the House of Commons environment committee urged substantial changes to the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, which is designed to protect human and environmental health through regulations around chemical management and air pollution. In a June 29 follow-up report, Canada’s minister for environment and climate change, Catherine McKenna, said that the Trudeau administration agrees with many of the committee’s recommendations. Those recommendations include reversing the burden of proof onto industry for demonstrating the safety of “substances of very high concern,” similar to Europe’s REACH program. The government will consult with “industry, civil society, Indigenous Peoples and others” to update the legislation, McKenna said. In the meantime, the government is working to make changes that don’t require legislation. For example, it is developing a policy framework for considering vulnerable populations—such as children, pregnant women, and the elderly—in the assessment and management of chemicals. It is also working on mandatory labeling for products containing toxic chemicals.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE