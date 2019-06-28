Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Chemical Regulation

EPA sets new lead dust standard

by Andrea Widener
June 28, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

 

Four children lying on a floor with an open book.
Credit: Shutterstock

At a time when it is rolling back most environmental safety regulations, the Trump administration is tightening standards for lead dust on floors and windowsills in homes and childcare centers. The rule, announced June 21, is meant to reduce childhood exposure to lead, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says can cause damage to the brain and nervous system, growth delays, and other problems at any level of exposure. First proposed in December 2018, the EPA’s final standard allows for 10 µg/ft2 (about 110 µg/m2) of lead dust on floors and 100 µg/ft2 (1,100 µg/m2) on windowsills. The previous lead dust standard, updated in 2001, allowed 40 µg/ft2 (430 µg/m2) on floors and 250 µg/ft2 (2,700 µg/m2) on windows. “Today’s final rule is the first time in nearly two decades EPA is issuing a stronger, more protective standard for lead dust in homes and childcare facilities across the country,” EPA administrator Andrew Wheeler says in a statement. The rule becomes effective in 180 days. Earlier this month, EPA sent a newly proposed rule to limit lead and copper in drinking water to the White House for review before releasing it for public comment.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
U.S. EPA lowers lead dust exposure levels
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EPA Urged To Retain Current Lead Limits
Groups Seek Deadline For Ozone Standards

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE