Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Chemical Regulation

Lawmaker subpoenas US EPA over formaldehyde review

House Democrat claims agency provided useless information to multiple requests this year

by Britt E. Erickson
November 22, 2019
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Sheets of composite wood stacked in a pile.
Credit: Shutterstock
House lawmakers are still questioning why the EPA halted a review of the health risks of formaldehyde, which is commonly used in composite wood products.

Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-TX), chair of the US House of Representatives Committee on Science, Space, and Technology, issued two subpoenas on Nov. 15 to the US Environmental Protection Agency, seeking answers about why the agency abruptly stopped reviewing formaldehyde under its Integrated Risk Information System (IRIS) program. The EPA announced earlier this year that formaldehyde would instead be reviewed under the Toxic Substances Control Act.

House Democrats claim that the EPA completed a draft IRIS assessment in the fall of 2017, showing a link between formaldehyde exposure and leukemia. The EPA, however, did not release that assessment.

Johnson requested information from the EPA several times this year about its decision to halt the formaldehyde assessment. The agency provided insufficient responses every time, she claims. “These subpoenas come after eight months of EPA delays and obfuscation in providing the Committee with information necessary for the oversight of the IRIS program and its review of the chemical formaldehyde,” Johnson writes in a letter to EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler sent with the subpoenas.

In a Nov. 15 statement, the EPA calls the committee’s action “reckless and unjustified.” The agency claims that it has complied with all of the committee’s requests related to the IRIS program.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

US Congress probes industry influence on chemical approvals
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US EPA downplays risks of new chemicals, agency scientists say
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US EPA lacks pigment violet 29 toxicity data, peer reviewers say
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE