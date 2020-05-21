Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Chemical Regulation

Releases of 172 PFAS must be reported to US EPA

by Cheryl Hogue
May 21, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Drawing shows chemical structure of 8:2 fluorotelomer alcohol.

US facilities that make, process, or use at least 45 kg per year of any of 172 per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), a class of highly persistent compounds, must report their releases of the chemical to the Environmental Protection Agency. The EPA has added these PFAS to its Toxics Release Inventory as required by a law enacted in December. Earlier this year, the agency announced that it was adding 160 PFAS to the inventory, as mandated by a military spending law. But the agency has since reviewed criteria established in that statute and found 172 PFAS that met the criteria and have chemical identities that are not claimed as confidential business information. The EPA officially added these substances, including 8:2 fluorotelomer alcohol, which has been used in ski waxes, to the inventory. Facilities must submit reports by July 1, 2021, for their PFAS releases in 2020. The EPA says it plans to release these raw data to the public by July 31, 2021. Meanwhile, the agency is reviewing confidentiality claims for other PFAS that meet the law’s criteria for addition to the inventory.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

EPA seeks to boost reporting on PFAS releases
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
5 PFAS added to US Toxics Release Inventory
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US EPA adds 3 PFAS to toxics release reporting

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE