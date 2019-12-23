Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Chemical Regulation

US EPA finalizes list of 20 high-priority chemicals

Agency to begin 3-year review of the substances’ risks to human health, environment

by Britt E. Erickson
December 23, 2019
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The US Environmental Protection Agency has finalized the list of the next 20 high-priority chemicals that will undergo evaluation under the Toxic Substances Control Act. The agency will determine over the next 3 years whether the chemicals pose unreasonable risks to human health and the environment.

High-priority substances

• 7 chlorinated solvents

• 6 phthalates

• 4 flame retardants

• Formaldehyde

• 1,3,4,6,7,8-hexahydro-4,6,6,7,8,8,-hexamethylcyclopenta[g]-2-benzopyran (HHCB), a fragrance additive

• 1,3-butadiene, used in manufacturing polymers.

The list contains the same 20 high-priority chemicals that the EPA proposed in March. They include: seven chlorinated solvents, six phthalates, four flame retardants, formaldehyde, a fragrance additive, and 1,3-butadiene, which is used to make polymers.

The EPA must finalize documents clarifying the scope of the evaluations for each of the 20 chemicals by June 2020. Those documents provide a snapshot of the hazards, exposures, conditions of use, and susceptible subpopulations that the agency will consider in the assessments.

The American Chemistry Council, which represents US chemical manufacturers, commended the EPA for achieving “another milestone in the effective and efficient implementation of TSCA.” The group, as well as the EPA, pointed out that designation of a chemical as a high priority does not necessarily mean that it poses a high risk to human health or the environment. “It simply means the high priority substances will now undergo the TSCA risk evaluation process,” ACC says in a statement. “These risk evaluations must focus on the hazard and exposure potential of a designated high priority substance under its conditions of use.”

The EPA has yet to finalize its proposed list of 20 low-priority chemicals, which will not be subject to further evaluation. The agency plans to do so early next year. In comments submitted to the EPA, environmentalists claim that the agency has insufficient toxicity data to determine if the proposed low-priority chemicals are nonhazardous.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EPA moves to regulate methylene chloride
EPA revises carbon tetrachloride assessment
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Group urges EPA to request toxicity data earlier
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE