Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Chemical Weapons

Chemical weapons agency gets budget for year ahead

Flexibility helps bring chemical weapons conference to a close despite tensions

by Laura Howes
December 2, 2022
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Fernando Arias sits on the podium during the 27th Session of the Conference of the States Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention
Credit: OPCW
Fernando Arias, director-general of the OPCW, on Nov. 27 at the 27th Session of the Conference of the States Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention

The goal of the Chemical Weapons Convention is a world without chemical weapons, but the world is not there yet. Most notably, chemical weapons have been used in the last few years against rebels in Syria and in attempted assassinations of Russians Sergei Skripal and Alexander Navalny.

From Nov. 28 to Dec 1, signatories to the CWC met at the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) headquarters in the Hague to discuss progress toward eliminating chemical weapons and to agree on the effort’s budget for the upcoming year.

We convene in this Conference in a period of international tensions. . . . The situation in Ukraine has again increased the real threat posed by weapons of mass destruction, including chemical weapons,” OPCW director-general Fernando Arias said in his opening speech. “What once were constructive fora on disarmament and non-proliferation, related to the most dangerous weapons, now have become places for confrontation and disagreement.”

Since beginning its war on Ukraine, Russia has repeatedly claimed that Ukraine plans to use chemical weapons, according to a joint statement by 54 states that are party to the convention. However, the signatories, including the US, “judge that Russia made these claims with the sole purpose of trying to justify its war of aggression. There is no substance behind these claims.”

Delegates to the meeting made progress nevertheless. They agreed on the 2023 budget and decided how the OPCW will continue its work in various ways. For example, rules that normally limit OPCW staff to 7 years of service were relaxed to enable the organization to retain or rehire people with necessary skills and expertise. At the end, the Russian delegate even agreed to allow some previously contentious wording in a specific paragraph of the proceeding to pass, in the spirit of “flexibility” because of the season.

Several milestones were also reported to the conference. US Ambassador Bonnie Jenkins confirmed that destruction of US stockpiles is on course to be complete at the end of 2023. And construction of the OPCW’s new ChemTech Centre is on time and on budget, Arias said in his speech. The new center, which will be used to support and train inspectors and research new methods to support detection and verification will be inaugurated in May 2023, Arias told the conference.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Goodbye to chemical weapon stockpiles
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
OPCW starts construction of new ChemTech Centre
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Effort to eliminate chemical weapons gets budget amid difficult talks
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE