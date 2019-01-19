Advertisement

Global Health

Air pollution and climate change top the WHO’s list of 10 threats to global health in 2019

by Jyllian Kemsley
January 19, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 3
Photo of the India Gate arch shrouded in smog.
Credit: Shutterstock
The India Gate in New Delhi was shrouded in smog in October 2018.

The World Health Organization’s new strategic plan for 2019–23 envisions “a world in which all people attain the highest possible standard of health and well-being.” To that end, the organization has identified what it sees as top threats to global health in 2019:

Air pollution and climate change

Noncommunicable diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and heart disease

Global influenza pandemic

Fragile and vulnerable settings where people live with combinations of drought, famine, conflict, and population displacement

Antimicrobial resistance

Ebola and other high-threat pathogens

Weak primary health care

Reluctance to vaccinate

Dengue

HIV

