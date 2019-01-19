Air pollution and climate change top the WHO’s list of 10 threats to global health in 2019

The World Health Organization’s new strategic plan for 2019–23 envisions “a world in which all people attain the highest possible standard of health and well-being.” To that end, the organization has identified what it sees as top threats to global health in 2019:
▸ Air pollution and climate change
▸ Noncommunicable diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and heart disease
▸ Global influenza pandemic
▸ Fragile and vulnerable settings where people live with combinations of drought, famine, conflict, and population displacement
▸ Antimicrobial resistance
▸ Ebola and other high-threat pathogens
▸ Weak primary health care
▸ Reluctance to vaccinate
▸ Dengue
▸ HIV
