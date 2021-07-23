FDA approves sleeping sickness drug fexindazole

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved the first all-oral treatment for sleeping sickness, a parasitic disease that mostly affects people living in rural sub-Saharan Africa. The treatment, fexindazole, was developed by Sanofi and the Drugs for Neglected Diseases Initiative (DNDi). European regulators approved it in 2018. With the FDA’s nod, DNDi gets a voucher for early review of another drug. In the past, such vouchers have sold for as much as $350 million.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter