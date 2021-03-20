Gilead and Merck collaborate on combo HIV treatment

Gilead Sciences and Merck & Co. will collaborate to develop a long-acting HIV treatment that combines Gilead’s capsid inhibitor lenacapavir with Merck’s islatravir, a nucleoside reverse transcriptase translocation inhibitor. The molecules are being studied separately in late-stage trials to treat or prevent HIV. Both have long half-lives and robust virus-suppressing activity at low doses. The goal is to replace the daily regimen of pills taken by people with HIV with one pill that is taken every few months.
