Novartis advances malaria therapy to Phase 3 study

Novartis and the nonprofit Medicines for Malaria Venture are planning Phase 3 clinical trials in 2023 of a nonartemisinin treatment for people with malaria. The drug candidate combines the new molecule ganaplacide with a new formulation of lumefantrine. The current gold standard in malaria treatment is an artemether-lumefantrine combination, but malaria-causing parasites are becoming resistant to artemisinin derivatives like artemether, Novartis says.
